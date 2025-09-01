Comic series ‘Hit Man’ to feature Niloy and Heme

A new comic series titled "Hit Man" is being developed for children and teenagers, with cartoonist Sohani finalising the designs of all characters. After much anticipation, Sohani has finally found her desired face for the lead character — none other than popular actor Niloy Alamgir.

Niloy will bring the character to life in the television drama "Hit Man," where actress Jannatul Sumaiya Heme will appear in the role of Sohani.

The story follows Rakib, who on his way to a job interview becomes entangled in a street altercation. At the same time, Sohani, stuck in traffic, notices him snapping at several people. Intrigued by his expressions and manner of speech, she quickly captures his photos and later selects him as the main character of her comic.

Produced by Rangan Entertainment, the drama will soon be released on the company's YouTube channel. It has been produced by Jamal Hossain, with screenplay and direction by Tariq Mohammad Hasan.

The director shared, "We have crafted this drama with a unique and entertaining story. I tried to present Niloy in a new light, and viewers will see a different side of him compared to his previous works."