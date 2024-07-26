‘James Bond’ star George Lazenby announces retirement

Australian actor George Lazenby, renowned for his portrayal of James Bond in the 1969 classic "On Her Majesty's Secret Service", has officially retired from acting. Lazenby shared his decision on the social media platform X, as reported by Variety.

"This hasn't been an easy decision, but it's time to announce my retirement from work. Therefore, I won't be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews, or signing any more autographs as of today," Lazenby posted.

The actor expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support over the years. "I would like to thank my manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, for helping me since 2013– the best representative I ever had," Lazenby continued. "I can now concentrate on spending more time with my family. My sincere gratitude to everyone out there for your love and support over the years. It has meant a lot to me. George xx," he added.

Lazenby's tenure as the world's most famous secret agent was the shortest, starring in only one "James Bond" film. Despite this, his role left a lasting impression on the franchise.

In 2017, Hulu released a docudrama titled "Becoming Bond", directed by Josh Greenbaum, which chronicles Lazenby's life. Originally an auto mechanic turned male model, Lazenby was the second actor to take on the iconic role of Bond, succeeding Sean Connery, who starred in seven Bond films.

Beyond James Bond, Lazenby appeared in other notable projects, such as "The Man from Hong Kong" (1975) and "Never Too Young to Die" (1986).