‘Hoimontir Itikotha’ hits theatres today

The film "Hoimontir Itikotha", directed by Mirza Sakhawat Hossain and based on Rabindranath Tagore's literature, was released in theatres today.

Originally scheduled for release on July 26, the film's debut was delayed due to the country's situation concerning anti-discrimination movements, as announced by the director.

Mirza Sakhawat Hossain has also written the screenplay and dialogues, adapting Tagore's short story "Hoimonti", which is well-known, especially since it is included in academic curriculums.

The story delves into the horrors of the dowry system and the emotional turmoil of a young bride, while also exploring the love, desires, and passion within an older married couple. Bringing the costumes and atmosphere of this century-old story to life was a challenge that the director skillfully navigated.

The film stars newcomer Oisheka Ahmed Oishe in the titular role, with Saif Khan portraying the character Apu. The cast also includes Jhuna Chowdhury, Rasheda Chowdhury, Khalilur Rahman Kaderi, Muna Akter, Arup Kundu, Md Abdur Razzaq, Mohammad Abdul Hamid, Anisur Rahman, and child artiste Simontini Chowdhury, among others.

Several Rabindra Sangeet tracks have been featured in the film, performed by Anima Roy, Mamun Zahid, Shimu De, and Jayanta Acharya. The music arrangement was handled by Dinbondhu Das, with the background score composed by Amit Chatterjee.