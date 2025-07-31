Gong Yoo wins defamation case over false harassment allegations

South Korean actor Gong Yoo, known internationally for his roles in "Squid Game" and "Train to Busan", has won a defamation lawsuit against a woman who falsely accused him of harassment and threats online.

According to reports, the Daejeon District Court's Criminal Division 5 delivered a verdict on Tuesday (July 29), sentencing the woman in her 40s to six months in prison, suspended for two years of probation, for violating South Korea's Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilisation and Information Protection.

The defendant had made 235 defamatory social media posts from 2020 to 2021, falsely claiming Gong Yoo harassed and threatened her. In one 2020 live session featuring the actor, she commented: "I'm being threatened from behind, and there isn't a single day I haven't been threatened. He torments me to the point of neurosis."

Following a thorough investigation, the authorities confirmed that Gong Yoo had no personal connection with the woman, and her accusations were deemed entirely fabricated. "The claims made by the defendant are not only baseless but were spread persistently over a long period," the court stated. "While public figures are subject to greater scrutiny, the severity of this crime cannot be overlooked."

The court also revealed the woman had a history of similar offenses, but her willingness to admit guilt and intention to seek medical treatment were considered in the final judgment.

Meanwhile, Gong Yoo is set to return to the screen in Netflix's upcoming drama "Show Business", directed by Lee Yoon-jung and co-starring "The Glory" actress Song Hye-kyo.