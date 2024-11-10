Garo short film earns spot at Dharamshala Int’l Film Fest

Bangladeshi short film "Bikingti Etchaluk" (A Snail Without Shell), depicting the lives of a Garo tribal couple, is gaining international recognition, with screenings at prestigious film festivals worldwide.

The 15-minute-long film is set to continue its festival circuit with an upcoming screening on November 10 at the 13th Dharamshala International Film Festival in India.

Directed by emerging filmmaker Mohin Rakhaine, "Bikingti Etchaluk" tells the poignant story of an elderly couple awaiting the arrival of their grandson, a firefighter from Chittagong. As they prepare for his visit, their lives follow the rhythmic yet simple rural routines. However, their joy is cut short when he fails to arrive.

Off-screen news reports suggest he may have died in a rescue operation, but the couple remains unaware, continuing to wait in hope.

The film's emotionally charged narrative has resonated with audiences worldwide, earning praise for its understated yet powerful portrayal of loss and resilience. Since its world premiere at the 12th African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF), "Bikingti Etchaluk" has been officially selected for other major events, including the 23rd New York Asian Film Festival and the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto, 2024.

Despite being produced on a modest budget, "Bikingti Etchaluk" has captivated viewers through its universal themes and careful depiction of rural life. Mohin, who has roots in the indigenous Rakhaine community in Rangamati, uses a documentary-style approach to capture the slow pace of the couple's daily life, which heightens the impact of the tragedy they unknowingly endure.

The film subtly touches on larger societal themes, including displacement and migration, as the couple's village faces an uncertain future, but it is the personal story of loss that remains at the film's core.

The film features performances by Subinath Mankhin, Projuta Raksam, and Elias Raksam, whose portrayals of the elderly couple are marked by quiet emotion and depth.

Behind the camera, director Mohin Rakhaine collaborated with screenwriter Sahinur Rahman, cinematographers Irfan Rashid and Chiya Rai, and producers Earth Reel and Emahin Rakhain, creating a visually compelling and emotionally resonant film.