Film Syndicate and Chorki announce plans to make 10 series in 3 years

Entertainment entities Chorki and Film Syndicate have revealed their ambitious plans to jointly produce 10 series over the next three years. The announcement was made during a grand event held at Dhaka Club on Wednesday.

The brains behind Film Syndicate, including Syed Ahmed Shawki, Tanim Noor, Krishnendu Chattopadhyay, and Saleh Sobhan Auneem, have earned acclaim from audiences for their work. Mir Mokarram Hossain, founder and CEO of the organisation, expressed confidence that the content crafted by Film Syndicate would resonate with Bengali audiences worldwide.

"We have entrusted Film Syndicate with our cherished memories that need to be preserved," said Hossain, emphasising the cultural significance of their content. He added, "We believe that Film Syndicate's vision will captivate Bengali audiences globally."

Producer Syed Ahmed Shawki echoed Hossain's sentiments, stating, "We embark on an exciting journey together. We are well aware of the changing preferences of our viewers."

Notable figures from the media industry attended the event, including Matiur Rahman, Managing Director of Mediastar Limited and Editor of Prothom Alo, and Redwan Roni, CEO of Chorki. Prominent personalities such as Sara Zaker, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, FS Nayeem, Nadiya Ahmed, Intekhab Dinar, Bijori Barkatullah, and many others graced the occasion.