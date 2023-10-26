FFSB celebrates 50th founding anniversary

The Federation of Film Societies of Bangladesh (FFSB) organised a grand event yesterday at the National Art Gallery Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy to celebrate its 50th founding anniversary.

The event also commemorated the 60th year since the Film Society Movement of Bangladesh.

Federation of Film Societies of Bangladesh President Lailun Nahar Shemi presided over the anniversary programme while the general secretary Belayet Hossain Mamun moderated it.

Moreover, the event featured an insightful discussion surrounding the current situation of films and film societies in Bangladesh as well as how the federation can actively help improve them.

Noted filmmaker Masihuddin Shaker, former president of the federation and renowned filmmaker Morshedul Islam, former general secretary of the federation Shirajul Islam Khan, and cinematographer Shafiqul Islam Swapan amongst many other film and cultural personalities participated in the discussion.

The federation debated on the necessity of a national film centre, and their demand to nationally declare 'films' as a part of Bangladeshi culture.

Since its founding back in August 24, 1973, FFSB has been a driving force striving for the betterment of the film societies of Bangladesh. The federation also had a strong hand in contributing to the formation of government institutes like Bangladesh Film Archive and Bangladesh Film and Television Institute.