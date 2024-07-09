Faruque Ahmed takes on the director’s chair

In his four-decade-long career, renowned actor Faruque Ahmed has earned a name for his performances on the theatre stage, television, and in films. He has been a member of the popular theatre troupe Dhaka Theatre for a long time.

He is directing a stage play titled "Rongmohal" for the first time, written by Rubaiyat Ahmed. "I am grateful to the eminent theatre personalities Nasir Uddin Yousuff and Shimul Yusuf for believing in me and giving me such a great responsibility," shared the actor. "The story of the play is thoughtful; the audience will leave the hall with an essence of food for their thoughts."

Upon being asked about his favourite genre, he remarked, "I believe that whatever we serve to the audience should be tasteful, be it comedy, romance, or mystery—the audience will enjoy any good project."

As a former student of Jahangirnagar University, Faruque had the opportunity to learn many lessons regarding theatre from the eminent playwright and theatre personality Selim Al Deen. He also mentioned that during his university days, he directed stage plays besides acting.

"After joining Dhaka Theatre, I have learned so many things and am still learning from Nasir Uddin Yousuff, and I believe that my work will reflect his teachings."

The rehearsal of the play "Rongmohal" is underway and it will be staged in October, informed the actor.