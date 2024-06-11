Dipankar Dipon utilises talent hunt to select cast members for ‘Chhatri Sangha’

Following the success of his film "Antarjal", acclaimed filmmaker Dipankar Dipon, known for "Dhaka Attack", is now busy with his latest project, "Chhatri Sangha". This film, which explores the story of an armed female revolutionary group during the British anti-colonial movement, has already garnered attention. The latest update on the film reveals that Dipon wrapped up a talent hunt to select the film's cast.

"Chhatri Sangha" is centered around the legendary figures of Suniti Chowdhury and Shanti Ghosh from the Comilla region and the forgotten revolutionary Prafulla Nalini Brahma. To find the right talents to portray these legendary characters, actors were selected through the talent hunt conducted in Comilla.

Dipon stated that the talent hunt aimed to provide talented actors from Comilla with an opportunity to establish themselves in the Bangladeshi cultural scene. Rajat Films organised preliminary selections from March 11-13 and a short-term screen acting course from May 17-19. This course offered theoretical knowledge alongside practical training through professional shooting and editing sessions.

The final selection event took place on Sunday, June 9, at Nawab Faizunnesa Govt Girls' High School auditorium in Comilla. The event featured a screening of scenes performed by the participants, followed by the announcement of results and certificate distribution. Dipankar Dipon explained the objectives and methodology of both the film and the talent hunt process.

The talent hunt was divided into three categories: participants from Comilla, participants from outside Comilla, and participants under 18. The event was attended by Comilla's Mayor Dr Tahseen Bahar, District Commissioner Khondokar Md Mushfiqur Rahman, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Mannan BPM (bar), and Rajat Films' Managing Director and Producer Shahed Shahriar.

Director Dipankar Dipon emphasised the importance of involving local talent, stating, "Since the film is based on a historic event in Comilla, we want it to be a dream come true for potential actors from Comilla. This is why we organised the talent hunt. We didn't just stop at auditions; we prepared them with a short-term acting course before the final selection. Our goal is to prepare the selected actors for on-screen performances and cast them in significant roles alongside star actors in the future."

Supported and inspired by District Commissioner Khondokar Md Mushfiqur Rahman and SP Abdul Mannan, Rajat Films is producing "Chhatri Sangha". Dipon also announced that filming is scheduled to begin in September, with final preparations underway. The main cast will be introduced during an event in Dhaka.

Prafulla Nalini Brahma (1914-1937) was born in Comilla, Bengal, into a nationalist family. As a student at Faizunnesa Girls' School, she joined the Yugantar movement and formed clandestine groups that trained in martial arts and shooting. She recruited Suniti Chowdhury and Shanti Ghosh, who eventually assassinated Magistrate Stevens in 1931. Though arrested, Prafulla's involvement couldn't be proven in court. She was detained, studied, and later interned in her village. Suffering from appendicitis, she was denied treatment and died on her 24th birthday, February 22, 1937.