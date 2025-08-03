Dhaka’s Geet and Sangeet cinemas go dark again amid industry slump

Two of Dhaka's longest-standing single-screen cinema halls, Geet and Sangeet, have shuttered operations once again, citing an ongoing drought in quality Bangladeshi film releases and a dramatic decline in audience turnout.

Tucked along the Dholairpar-Jurain stretch beside the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway, the twin theatres had been screening local films regularly. But with few compelling titles on offer and dwindling footfall, both cinemas went dark last Saturday, following the screening of "Tagar", starring Ador Azad and Puja Chery.

The closure is indefinite, although authorities have left the door open for a potential reopening during next year's Eid season — contingent on stronger film offerings and a renewed interest in theatrical viewing.

This isn't the first time these halls have faced the curtains. In December 2024, Geet and Sangeet were forced to shut down due to mounting financial losses and a stagnating release calendar. They had briefly reopened ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in April 2025, hoping for a post-festival resurgence. However, the revival proved to be short-lived.

The current shutdown signals deeper trouble for Bangladesh's single-screen exhibition sector, which has seen a steep decline in recent years. Without a steady pipeline of engaging new releases, these once-thriving venues are struggling to draw in crowds — a pattern that mirrors the broader challenges of the country's film industry.