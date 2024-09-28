Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and ‘Harry Potter’ cast pay heartfelt tributes to Maggie Smith

‘Harry Potter’ cast honour their co-star, celebrating her “fierce intellect” and “gloriously sharp tongue,” calling her the “true definition of greatness”.

The "Harry Potter" community is mourning the loss of their beloved Professor McGonagall — Maggie Smith, who passed away yesterday morning at the age of 89. As tributes pour in from her co-stars, many have reflected on her remarkable talent, intelligence, and wit.

Among the many paying tribute is Daniel Radcliffe, who worked closely with Smith in the beloved film franchise. Radcliffe, who portrayed the titular character across all eight films, expressed his admiration for the iconic actress, who played Professor Minerva McGonagall, the stern yet caring head of Gryffindor House.

"The first time I met Maggie Smith I was nine years old and we were reading through scenes for 'David Copperfield', which was my first job," Radcliffe said in a press statement. "I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her."

Radcliffe first met Smith when they co-starred in the 1999 BBC adaptation of "David Copperfield", in which he played the young David Copperfield and Smith portrayed his great-aunt Betsey Trotwood. Their professional relationship continued in the "Harry Potter" series, where Radcliffe described her as having "a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant," adding that he would "always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her."

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, also took to social media to pay her respects. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Wright shared a portrait of Smith, accompanied by her fond memories of working together.

"Our dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house, you will be so missed by the Harry Potter community," Wright wrote. "My favourite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes."

Wright extended her condolences to Smith's family, expressing how deeply she will be missed by all those who worked alongside her.

Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger, also shared her thoughts on Instagram, reflecting on Smith's enduring impact on her career and personal growth.

"When I was younger, I had no idea of Maggie's legend – the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with," Watson wrote, alongside a touching photo of the two on set. "It is only as I've become an adult that I've come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness."

Watson remembered Smith as "real, honest, funny and self-honouring" and thanked her for the kindness she showed during their years working together. "Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God, you held your own. Thank you for all of your kindness. I'll miss you."

Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black, also paid tribute to Smith, speaking to Entertainment Weekly about her place in the pantheon of acting greats.

"Maggie Smith, one of the true Greats along with [Laurence] Olivier and [John] Gielgud… those who saw her dazzling talent on the stage say they can never forget her," Oldman remarked. "Her magnificent film performances remain for all to see and enjoy. Such an artiste comes along about every other generation. If one is lucky."

Other cast members including Chris Rankin (Percy Weasley), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Josh Herdman (Gregory Goyle), and Afshan Azad (Padma Patil) have all expressed their sorrow at her passing and their admiration for her legacy.

Smith's portrayal of Professor McGonagall has left an unforgettable mark on audiences worldwide, becoming one of the most beloved characters in the series. While her character embodied strength, wisdom, and care, those who knew and worked with her speak of a woman who brought those same qualities into every role she inhabited.

Maggie Smith's career spanned over six decades, with countless accolades and a towering presence both on stage and screen. From her early days in British theatre to her Oscar-winning performances, she left a lasting impact on cinema and television. For the younger generation, however, she will forever be remembered as the formidable and wise Professor McGonagall, a role that cemented her legacy in the hearts of millions.

The loss of such an extraordinary talent has left a void in the world of entertainment, but Maggie Smith's contributions will continue to inspire actors and audiences for years to come.