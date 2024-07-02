Choreographer Aziz Reza hospitalised after heart attack

Aziz Reza, the dance director of several Bengali movies, has been hospitalised following a heart attack, as confirmed by dance director Habibur Rahman on social media.

The post informed that Aziz Reza was admitted to East West Medical College Hospital today after experiencing a heart attack. Habibur Rahman further urged everyone to pray for Reza's well-being.

A few ago, Actor Saif Khan posted another update on the choreographer's situation, mentioning, "Aziz bhai had a heart attack this morning. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Uttara. Initial examinations suggest that he may require a heart ring."

Aziz Reza was born in Narayanganj. His interest in dancing began in his early years. To date, he has choreographed 1,096 songs for various Bangladeshi movies and also worked on 42 songs in West Bengal films.

He has experience working with actors like Shakib Khan, Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Indrani Haldar, Rituparna Sengupta, and others.

Over the past 30 years, most of the actors and actresses who have entered Dhallywood have received dance training from Aziz Reza.

He continues to actively work in films and operates his dance school at Uttara Kamarpara Crossroads. In addition to his choreography work, Aziz Reza has also pursued acting, appearing in approximately 60 TV dramas.