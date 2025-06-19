‘Balur Nagarite’ secures place at prestigious Czech festival

Bangladeshi filmmaker Mahde Hasan's debut feature "Balur Nagarite" ("Sand City") has been selected for the prestigious Proxima Competition at the 59th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

The film's actor, Mostafa Monwar, and sound designer Aranyak Prithivi were honoured at the Ministry of Culture yesterday. Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki welcomed them and presented them with flowers.

Describing the selection as "a moment of pride for our young filmmaker," the ministry pledged to finance air travel for a member of the film delegation to Karlovy Vary. Adviser Farooki emphasised that the ministry will continue encouraging Bangladeshi talents in music, cinema, photography, theatre, and architecture who gain international recognition.

Ahead of its premiere, Bangkok-based international sales company Diversion acquired global marketing rights for the film, excluding Bangladesh and Switzerland. "Balur Nagarite" was produced by Rubaiyat Hossain and Aadnan Ahmed under the Khona Talkies banner, with support from Cinema Cocoon.

This follows the ministry's previous support for filmmaker Adnan Al Rajeev of "Ali", who received financial assistance for flights to Paris after his film was selected for the Cannes Film Festival.