Apurbo, Tasnia Farin’s Eid drama ‘Priyo Projapoti’ premieres today on YouTube

This Eid-ul-Azha, popular actors Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Tasnia Farin reunite in the romantic drama "Priyo Projapoti". The story unfolds between a city bus and a bustling office, where two co-workers navigate love, ego, and playful rivalry.

Inspired by author Sadat Hossain's short story "Billboard", the drama has been adapted and directed by Jakaria Showkhin, who calls the project "a pure romantic comedy" that "captures the essence of real connection in a work setting."

Apurba plays Mugdho, a laid-back, often-late office employee who's clearly in no rush to change. His world shifts with the arrival of a new colleague, Projapoti, played by Farin. Assigned to the same position as Mugdho, she becomes both his competition and catalyst. As their interactions grow, marked by teasing, tension, and tenderness, Mugdho finds himself slowly transforming under Projapoti's influence.

Speaking to the press, Showkhin said, "The idea came to me after reading Sadat Hossain's 'Billboard'. I felt it had the bones for something tender and funny. 'Priyo Projapoti' is clean, heartfelt storytelling. And I think audiences will enjoy the chemistry Apurba and Farin bring to the screen."

Adding a musical layer to the narrative, the drama features a song titled "Projapoti Ene Dite Pari", penned by Someshwar Oli with composition and music by Zahid Nirob. Vocals are provided by Atia Anisa and Nirob himself.

"Priyo Projapoti" is also the debut production for the newly launched YouTube channel, Capital Drama. The director confirmed that the release of this special marks the platform's official entry into the digital space.