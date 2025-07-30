‘Anutopto’ crosses two million views in two days

"Anutopto", a powerful family drama exploring the strained yet tender relationship between a father and son in a middle-class household, is making waves online. Released on the Cinemawala YouTube channel, the drama has surpassed 2 million views within just two days.

Written and directed by KM Sohag Rana, "Anutopto" delves into themes of regret, reflection, and emotional conflict within familial bonds. The drama has been lauded for portraying deeply resonant moments that leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Described as more than just a drama, "Anutopto" is "a mirror to one's own face reflected in the lens of relationships."

Partho Sheikh plays the conflicted son Rishad, while Intekhab Dinar delivers a compassionate performance as Rafique, the father. Dipa Khandakar, as Rishad's mother, conveys quiet pain and unspoken love with subtlety.

The cast also includes Malaika Chowdhury, Shiba Shanu, and Tanzim Anik in supporting roles.