TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:54 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

‘Anutopto’ crosses two million views in two days

Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:54 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:22 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:54 PM
‘Anutopto’ crosses 2 million views in two days
Photo: Collected

"Anutopto", a powerful family drama exploring the strained yet tender relationship between a father and son in a middle-class household, is making waves online. Released on the Cinemawala YouTube channel, the drama has surpassed 2 million views within just two days.

Written and directed by KM Sohag Rana, "Anutopto" delves into themes of regret, reflection, and emotional conflict within familial bonds. The drama has been lauded for portraying deeply resonant moments that leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Described as more than just a drama, "Anutopto" is "a mirror to one's own face reflected in the lens of relationships."

Partho Sheikh plays the conflicted son Rishad, while Intekhab Dinar delivers a compassionate performance as Rafique, the father. Dipa Khandakar, as Rishad's mother, conveys quiet pain and unspoken love with subtlety.

Aamir Khan to release 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube
Read more

Aamir Khan to release 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube

The cast also includes Malaika Chowdhury, Shiba Shanu, and Tanzim Anik in supporting roles.

Related topic:
AnutoptoCinemawala2 million viewstwo days
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রায় সাড়ে ৪ বছরের বেশি সময় মিয়ানমারের সড়কে সেনা সদস্যরা অবস্থান করছে। ফাইল ছবি: রয়টার্স
|আন্তর্জাতিক

৪ বছর পর জরুরি অবস্থা তুলে নিলো জান্তা, তবে কি শান্ত হচ্ছে মিয়ানমার?

জান্তার মুখপাত্র জাও মিন তুন সাংবাদিকদের ভয়েস মেসেজের মাধ্যমে জানান, বহু-দলীয় গণতন্ত্র প্রতিষ্ঠার লক্ষ্যে নির্বাচনের আয়োজন করা হচ্ছে। এই লক্ষ্য পূরণের অংশ হিসেবে আজ বৃহস্পতিবার থেকে জরুরি অবস্থা...

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই সনদ বাস্তবায়নের দাবিতে শাহবাগ মোড় অবরোধ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে