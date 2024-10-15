ALT Environmental Film Fest welcomes Dia Mirza as jury

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza will serve as a jury member for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), set to run from November 22 to December 8.

The festival will feature a total of 72 films, with 38 making their India premieres. The wide-ranging film selection focuses on pressing environmental concerns, including climate change and wildlife conservation.

During the festival, screenings will be held in 55 locations across small towns and villages throughout India, alongside 45 showings in 14 major cities. This initiative is designed to raise environmental awareness at the grassroots level.

"I am honoured to be part of ALT EFF, a festival that is not just about films but about building a dialogue around sustainability and the future of our planet. The power of cinema to evoke empathy and inspire change is unparalleled, and I look forward to watching films that reflect the incredible efforts being made globally to protect our environment," Mirza told the media in a statement.

Festival director Kunal Khanna emphasised the importance of involving communities outside major cities in discussions about environmental issues, noting that cinema has the unique ability to unite people from various backgrounds.

"Bearing in mind the diversity of languages in India, this year we have used AI to translate foreign language films into regional languages, along with curating films made in regional languages. With 38 India premieres and 72 exceptional films, we are excited to create an inclusive platform that brings environmental issues to the forefront, inspiring audiences everywhere," informed Khanna.