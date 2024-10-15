‘Do Patti’ trailer: Kajol and Kriti Sanon reunite in twisty Netflix thriller

The highly anticipated trailer for "Do Patti" has finally been released, showcasing a suspenseful mystery drama starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon. Set against the backdrop of a remote hill town, this Netflix thriller promises an intriguing blend of deception, romance, and sibling rivalry.

Kajol portrays Vidya Jyothi, a police officer tasked with solving a perplexing case involving twins Saumya and Shailee, both played by Kriti Sanon. As the plot thickens in the fictional town of Devipur, Vidya navigates a complex web of lies surrounding Saumya's strained marriage to Dhruv Sood (played by Shaheer Sheikh).

The trailer teases a gripping interrogation scene that hints at darker secrets—Shailee's attempt to seduce her sister's husband, leading to Dhruv being accused of attempting to murder one of the twins. The stakes rise as Kajol's character races against the clock to untangle the truth and bring justice to the chaotic situation.

This marks a milestone for Kriti Sanon, who steps into her first dual role while also making her debut in the thriller genre. Serving as co-producer through Kathha Pictures, Kriti referred to the project as her "baby," emphasising how much she connects with its message. Kajol also shared her excitement, describing her experience playing a police officer for the first time as both rewarding and challenging.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, "Do Patti" also marks the second collaboration between Kajol and Kriti Sanon after their work in "Dilwale". The film is set to premiere on Netflix on October 25.