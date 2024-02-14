Actress Sujata hospitalised

Sujata, an especially renowned actress from the 1960s and 1970s eras, has been hospitalised. She is widely recognised by her stage name, Sujata Azim.

According to sources close to her family, she filmed the movie "Operation Jackpot" in Gazipur on Tuesday (February 13). Upon returning home in the evening, she felt unwell while climbing up the stairs.

Following her return home, she experienced difficulty in breathing. Subsequently, she was hospitalised at a medical facility located in Mirpur.

Fardin Azim, Sujata's grandson, told the media, "At present, my grandmother is under the doctor's care. We anticipate having an update by Wednesday. Please pray for her wellbeing."

It's worth noting that Sujata is among the most celebrated heroines of the sixties cinematic era. She has starred in numerous blockbuster movies and has also taken on roles as a director and producer in the film industry.

She has acted in over three hundred films, with over fifty of them belonging to the folk genre.

She rose to fame overnight with her role in the 1965 film "Rupban". She took on the role of an actress when she was merely 12 years old. Her real name is Tandra Majumder.

Director Salahuddin gave Tandra the moniker Sujata. Even to this day, she remains 'beloved' in the hearts of the audience. Making her film debut in 1963 with "Dharapat" directed by Salahuddin, Sujata played the lead role in numerous successful films until 1978. However, she took a hiatus from the big screen for over a decade.

Sujata's notable films include "Rupban", "Dak Babu", "Zarina Sundri", "Aparjeo", "Agun Niye Khela", "Kanchen Mala", "Ali Baba", and several others.

In recognition of her significant contributions to the film industry, she has received various awards, including lifetime achievement honours. Notably, she was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 42nd National Film Awards. Additionally, she was bestowed with the Ekushey Padak in 2021 for her exceptional contributions to the film sector of the arts.

