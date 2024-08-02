Actor Shankar Chakraborty responds to death hoax

Shankar Chakraborty, a familiar face across the entertainment industry in West Bengal, found himself at the centre of rumours of his demise circulating on Thursday. These rumours originated from social media, causing quite a stir.

In an interview with Anandabazar Online, the actor expressed astonishment upon hearing the news of his supposed death. Reacting to the rumours, he stated, "I am perfectly fine. My health is in good condition. I have no idea how this rumour started."

The actor remarked, "It feels like I'm constantly on edge when giving interviews — as if I'm at death's door! Moreover, my words are twisted and then put out there in various interviews." He provided examples, "I might have said that a small flat is preferable to a large house, but it was reported that I wanted to sell my house. Also, my daughter lives in Mumbai for her job, but then they were saying we've cut ties! And now, I have to hear rumours about my own death!"

Shankar Chakraborty lost his wife, Sonali Chakraborty, in 2022. The beloved actor has been grappling with bouts of depression, often triggered by memories of his late wife. With their only daughter residing in Mumbai, he experiences a sense of loneliness. Recently, the actor mentioned that theatre has been his refuge, helping him maintain his well-being.

After Sonali's passing, Shankar Chakraborty's eating habits were disrupted. However, he is now making efforts to return to normalcy. Then again, the actor finds it difficult to hold back his emotions when speaking about his late wife.