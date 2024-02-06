4 OneFlix members arrested for alleged piracy and illegal streaming operation

Since 2020, the streaming platform OneFlix has been operating their site by illegally downloading content through piracy and selling it on their domain through subscriptions.

Recently, four individuals were arrested by E-Fraud Investigation and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) team of Cyber Crime Investigation Department, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, on allegation of illegally streaming movies and series through piracy on platforms registered similarly to Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Technologies Bangladesh, and Disney Hotstar.

For a long time, a group through a domain named OneFlix had been engaging in piracy of movies and series. A case was filed against this group on January 17 under sections 17/19/23/24/29/30/33 of the Cyber Security Act, 2023, at Mohammadpur Police Station.

After taking charge of the investigation, raids were conducted yesterday (Monday) in various areas under Adabor and Motijheel Police Stations, resulting in the arrest of Sadman Sakib, Md Eajaz Ahmed, Md Rabbi Hossen, and Rahat Khan, who were associated with the piracy group linked with OneFlix by the CTTC's investigation Team of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

SP Nazmul Islam of the Cyber Unit of CTTC stated that the cyber unit's legal campaign will continue against illegal streaming domains including OneFlix. During the arrest, 6 hard disks, 4 mobile phones, and 10 SIM cards were recovered from them. The illegal OneFlix server was also taken down in a special operation.

The accused admitted during preliminary questioning to embezzling over Tk one crore in the last six months through this criminal circle. They have been brought before a competent court through appropriate procedures. The operation to arrest the fugitives continues unabated.