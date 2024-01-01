2024 – a year of exciting films

As we step into 2024, the film industry endeavours to maintain the momentum witnessed in the preceding year. Some have wrapped up shoots and are in the post-production stage, others are poised for theatrical premieres, and some are in the pre-production stages.

Let's take a look at the roster of films that audiences are eagerly anticipating the release of.

Just as the year was about to end, two big films were announced by three giant production houses— Chorki, SVF and Alpha-i. Through that collaboration, Raihan Rafi is finally going to work with Shakib Khan in the film "Toofan" which is lined up to be released in Eud-ul-Adha, 2024.

Toofan

Gias Uddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha", featuring a star-studded cast, is set to premiere in the first quarter of the year, according to the director. The official promotional campaign for the film has already begun. The film, that has captured the time of about 500 years ago, took nearly 12 years from the writing stage to the post-production.

Peyarar Subash

Due to political conditions, Badrul Anam Saud's film "Shyama Kabbo" halted its theatrical release last year. The film, featuring Shohel Mondol and Neelanjona Neela is expected to release this year.

Anonno Mamun's directorial film "Dorod", starring Shakib Khan and Sonal Chauhan will be released on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The psychological thriller film which is being called the first Pan-Indian film from Bangladesh, will be released in six languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, in addition to Bengali.

Omor

Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz announced "Omar" in August 2023, featuring Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Nasir Uddin Khan, and Sariful Razz. The film is also on the line to be premiered this year. The poster of the film was released yesterday.

Dard

Puja Chery and Ador Azad starrer film "Nakphul" is scheduled to be released on Valentine's Day. It has been directed by Aalok Hasan.

Sariful Razz is currently shooting for his upcoming film "Kobi" in Kolkata, directed by Hashibur Reza Kallol and co-starring Idhika Paul. This film is also expected to hit theatres this year. Another film featuring him and Bubly "Dewaler Desh" awaits release at any time this year. It has been directed by Mishuk Moni.

Dewaler Desh

After the success of "Priyotoma", its director Himel Ashraf is collaborating with Shakib Khan once again in "Rajkumar". The film will also feature Courtney Coffey, and the film is currently in the shooting phase, it is scheduled to be released this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Azmeri Haque Badhan will be seen in the action-packed commercial film "Esha Murder". The joint production of Cop Creation and Binge is directed by Sunny Sanwar, and it is scheduled for a theatrical release during Eid ul-Fitr. The Binge app will later release the movie during Eid ul-Adha.

Kobi

Shabnur, one of the most popular actresses of Dhallywood, is planning to return to the silver screen. The actress who is always seen in the romantic genre, has signed the thriller film "Rongona", directed by Arafat Hossain. Meanwhile, she is also in talks with Chayanika Chowdhury for her film "Matal Hawa", costarring Mahfuz Ahmed.

Esha Murder

Two films by Nurul Alam Atique await release. One is Jaya Ahsan, Tariq Anam Khan, and Ahmed Rubel starrer "Peryarar Subash" which is expected to be released in the first quarter of this year. Another film by the director titled, "Manusher Bagan" featuring Jyotika Jyoti, Orchita Sporshia, Nasir Uddin Khan, and Manoj Kumar Pramanik is also awaiting release.

Manusher Bagan

Apart from these films, there are some other productions which are also in the queue to be released throughout any time this year. They are Masud Hasan Ujjal's directorial "Bonolota Sen", Jasim Uddin Jakir's "Maya: The Love" featuring Ziaul Roshan and Shobnom Bubly, Raihan Rafi's "Nur" starring Arifin Shuvoo, Badiul Alam Khokon's "Agun" featuring Shakib Khan and Zahara Mitu, Ananta Jalil starrer "Kill Him 2", Upendra Madhav's "Netri: The Leader" starring Ananta Jalil and Barsha, and Mehedi Hasan's "Shesh Baji" featuring Symon Sadiq and Shirin Akter Shela.