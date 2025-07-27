Teerondaz Repertory to stage ‘Shubhonkar Haat Dhorte Cheyechilo’ this Friday

Teerondaz Repertory will stage its latest production, "Shubhonkar Haat Dhorte Cheyechilo", on August 1 at 7pm at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's National Theatre Hall.

Directed by Deepak Sumon, the play is based on a story written by Sumon himself and adapted by Riju Laxmi Oborodh. The production is supported by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

Set in a society marked by consumerism and apathy, the play follows Shubhonkar—a seemingly ordinary man—who becomes entangled in the turbulence of social upheaval. While others burn for the cause, Shubhonkar simply wants to hold hands, to connect, to not be forgotten. Yet, the system swallows him whole.

"Even though he emerges in the crowd under his own name, we still lose him. That is the tragedy we want to show," said director Deepak Sumon in a statement. "In times like these, it's easy to talk about big ideas. But I want audiences to remember the individual who disappears during the chaos."

The story explores how moments of political urgency redefine the roles of ordinary citizens. It draws thematic influence from recent protest movements and seeks to capture the disorientation and personal reckoning that comes with collective action.

The cast features Niloy Kumar Biswas, Sarah Mim, Sagar Maitri, Farzana Mehazabin, Kaushik Ahmed, Mahima Sadik Lima, Sadiya Shaheen Ontu, Mansif Tajrian, and Bappi Haider.

Munira Mahjabin Mimo serves as assistant director. Sound design is led by Salim Shadman and Jamil Hossain Saju, with lighting by Mokhlesur Rahman.

Speaking about the play's context, Sumon added, "Just like every country, we have witnessed upheaval and anxiety over the past year. This production is a reflection of that unrest. It may challenge theatrical aesthetics, but it also brings new experiences."

"Shubhonkar Haat Dhorte Cheyechilo" is the latest in a series of socially engaged works by Teerondaz Repertory, which has built a reputation for experimental and political theatre in Bangladesh.