A revamped Zahir Raihan Cultural Center reopens after six months

The Zahir Raihan Cultural Center, located in the heart of Old Dhaka, has finally reopened its doors after six months of extensive renovation. The atmosphere inside the auditorium was electric, filled to capacity with eager theatregoers. Some men arrived in traditional lungi and punjabi attire, while a few women came dressed in maxi gowns—a testament to the diverse crowd drawn to the much-anticipated reopening.

The centre, which had been closed since the beginning of Ramadan for repairs, welcomed audiences last Friday (August 30). The South City Corporation initiated the renovation in the second week of March, addressing several issues, including malfunctioning air conditioning and lifts, as well as other technical faults.

During the opening night, the stage came alive with the performance of "Shasti," a play by Rabindranath Tagore, presented by Swarobithi Theatre and directed by Shawkat Hasan. The cast included Mizan, Purnima, Shawkat Hasan, Habibullah Ripon, Swapan, and Badshah Ilias, among others.

Abu Saeed Tulu, one of the attendees, expressed his joy, saying, "In Bangladesh, there are very few quality venues for theatre outside of Shilpakala. The Shilpakala Academy has been closed for performances for quite some time now, despite ongoing protests to reopen it. Finally, Zahir Raihan Cultural Center is back, and it's a relief. People need a space to express their emotions—good or bad. Art, especially theatre, is an essential part of our culture."

Located in Sutrapur, near Loharpool, the Zahir Raihan Cultural Center has been a landmark since its inception. It was inaugurated on March 22, 2008, under the initiative of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation, with then-Mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka presiding over the grand opening. However, over the years, the centre lost some of its initial charm and vibrancy.

Amares Mandal Ratan, the centre's supervisor, commented on the recent renovations, "It had been a long time since the centre underwent any maintenance. The ACs and lifts were broken, and there were some technical issues. We closed the centre from the start of Ramadan to address all these problems. Now everything is fixed, and we hope the audience will find it a comfortable place to enjoy theatre once again."