A gripping dark comedy, ‘God of Carnage’ dazzles Dhaka audience

Yasmina Reza's "God of Carnage", originally published in 2008, vividly portrays the story of two couples—Veronica and Michael Novak, and Annette and Alan Raleigh—and their 11-year-old sons, Bruno and Ferdinand.

The narrative centers on a meeting between the parents to discuss a physical altercation between their sons. As the discussion spirals into chaos, the parents' true characters are exposed, delving into themes of civility, conflict, and the human condition. This gripping and entertaining drama resonates deeply with audiences.

The story begins when Ferdinand, wielding a stick, knocks out two of Bruno's teeth after being excluded from Bruno's gang. The couples convene at the Novaks' home to address the incident, but the 90-minute runtime swiftly reveals their best intentions going awry. Directed by Naila Azad, the play aptly captures the disintegration of social niceties.

Set exclusively in the lavish living room of the Novaks, the play opens with an air of politeness as the couples draft a statement about their sons' confrontation. However, the veneer of civility quickly disintegrates. As the story progresses, the characters' raw emotions emerge. The initial clash of egos between spouses evolves into a gender war, ultimately leaving each character isolated.

Afia stars as Veronica Novak, an eccentric writer employed at an Art and History library. Her performance is mesmerizing, with exaggerated expressions that bring authenticity to her character's unraveling. Satej Chowdhury plays Michael Novak, her submissive husband who reveals his uncouth nature as alcohol loosens his tongue.

Reetu Sattar portrays Annette Raleigh, a polished yet discontented wealth manager who transforms into an explosive character as the evening progresses. Alan Raleigh, played by actor Ace, is a lawyer perpetually distracted by his ringing phone. Ace's portrayal of Alan's reluctance to address the issue, driven by his male pride, is compelling. His character's frankness towards the end, questioning human selflessness, adds depth to the narrative.

"God of Carnage" is a brilliantly crafted dark comedy that remains relevant 18 years after its debut. Naila Azad's direction, combined with stellar performances from the cast, ensures that this play entertains and provokes thought in equal measure.

Recently, HSBC, in collaboration with Jatrik Productions, showcased "God of Carnage" at Gulshan Club, directed by Naila Azad. The English translation by Christopher Hampton was seamlessly integrated into the contemporary Dhaka setting, captivating the audience with its sharp wit and intense drama.

HSBC's customers and well-wishers were invited to this exceptional performance, which received overwhelming positivity. The high-caliber production and profound narrative thoroughly engaged the audience.

The successful staging of "God of Carnage" at Gulshan Club underscores the importance of cultural enrichment within the community. The event provided not only an evening of entertainment but also highlighted the significance of supporting the arts in fostering a vibrant cultural landscape.

"God of Carnage" remains a testament to Yasmina Reza's brilliance, brought to life through adept direction and powerful performances. This play is a must-see for anyone seeking a deep, engaging theatrical experience.