Banksy reveals new graffiti with cryptic message, sparks global hunt

Banksy has unveiled his latest artwork — a haunting lighthouse etched onto a featureless wall — but the mystery surrounding its exact location has left fans and sleuths guessing.

The anonymous street artist posted images of the piece on Instagram, confirming its authenticity. The central image shows a stark, stencilled lighthouse accompanied by the phrase: "I want to be what you saw in me."

In a typical Banksy twist, the artwork plays with perspective. A nearby bollard casts a false shadow across the pavement, cleverly shaping the lighthouse's silhouette, making the mundane seem monumental.

However, unlike the message, the location is anything but clear. A wider shot shows two dog walkers nearby, but no identifiable landmarks to pinpoint the setting.

Online detectives have jumped in. Speculation is rife that the mural may have appeared in Marseille, France. Yet so far, no confirmed sightings have emerged.

Adding to the intrigue is another photo circulating online, showing a blurred figure on a scooter zipping past the mural. On the same wall is a tag that reads "Yaze", which matches the moniker of Canadian graffiti artist Marco The Polo — a Banksy admirer who often shares his own works on Instagram.

Whether the presence of "Yaze" is intentional collaboration, coincidence, or an homage remains unclear.

As always, Banksy's Instagram remains the only official channel through which he verifies his pieces. The artist has never revealed his true identity, adding to the mythos surrounding each new release.

Interpretations of this latest piece vary. Some see the message as deeply personal, perhaps alluding to loss, disillusionment, or fading perception. Others believe it's a broader commentary on public expectation and the burden of image.

While many of Banksy's pieces have carried overt political messages — on themes such as the refugee crisis, the war in Ukraine, and housing insecurity — this latest work leaves more open to the imagination.

It follows another emotionally-charged image released in December, depicting a Madonna and child. That piece featured what looked like a bullet hole in the Madonna's chest, cleverly crafted using an existing cavity in the wall.

Banksy has also ventured into more whimsical territory. Last summer, a series of animal-themed paintings popped up around London. Though visually playful, even those works left critics pondering deeper symbolic layers.