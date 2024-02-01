Bangladeshi artists contribute to ‘Voices of Resistance 2024’ exhibition, aiding Gaza

The "Voices of Resistance 2024" exhibition, currently taking place at The KL City Art Gallery and featuring the active participation of talented Bangladeshi artists, offers a distinctive fusion of creativity that goes beyond geographical boundaries. This artistic endeavour, organised by the Birlikte Sanat Society in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), not only celebrates Turkish artistry but also serves as a platform for solidarity with Gaza.

The Bangladeshi artists contributing to this global initiative include Morshed Mishu, Azizee Fawmi Khan, Rakibul Anwar, Soma Surovi Jannat, Shehzad Shahriar Chowdhury, Kazi Tahsin Agaz Apurbo, and Sarah Jabin.

The exhibition set to be inaugurated on February 5, signifies a significant diplomatic and cultural milestone, reinforcing the enduring friendship between Turkey and Malaysia. Esteemed Turkish diplomats, art connoisseurs, and societal figures gathered at The KL City Art Gallery for the opening ceremony, emphasising the commitment to fostering cultural understanding between the two nations.

"Voices of Resistance 2024" is not merely an art exhibition; it is a dedicated initiative to assist the people of Gaza. The event serves as a powerful platform to convey a message of solidarity and unity, celebrating the resilience of communities that have risen above adversity. The Bangladeshi artists, alongside their international counterparts, convey a powerful message of solidarity through their creative expressions.

The programme will conclude with a workshop involving Malaysian artists discussing the phenomenon of art therapy. Participants will exchange ideas and experiences on the healing power of art and the significance of cross-country interaction in the arts.

Established in response to the earthquake in Turkey on February 6, 2023, Birlikte Sanat Society, under the name "Rising from the Ashes", organised consecutive exhibitions and auctions across the globe, raising funds to construct wooden housing units for earthquake victims. The society, composed entirely of volunteers, is committed to hosting exhibitions for the benefit of Palestine in Dubai, Malaysia, and Brunei.

Cemal Toy, co-founder of the Birlikte Sanat Society, emphasises the healing power of art, stating that art plays a crucial role in individual and societal healing, even in the most challenging crises. The society remains dedicated to supporting Palestine and offering assistance to those in need.

Art therapy programme for refugee children

In conjunction with the exhibition, Birlikte Sanat Society, in collaboration with Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and Geutanyoe Malaysia, is organising an art therapy programme aimed at discovering the interests and talents of children in Refugee Schools and Learning Centers in Malaysia. The programme seeks to empower 670 orphaned and refugee children aged 5-18 from Palestine, Yemen, Myanmar, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, and Sri Lanka through the therapeutic power of art. The event will take place on February 6 and 7.

Global impact of the exhibition

Having already captured audiences in New Jersey, Istanbul, Kuwait City, Doha, Milan, and Dhaka, Birlikte Sanat Society continues its remarkable global journey. Kuala Lumpur joins this cultural odyssey, spreading a powerful message of hope and resilience. The exhibition is anticipated to travel to Amsterdam and beyond in the coming months.