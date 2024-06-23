NSU to Melbourne: A night of celebration and fostering community

Earlier this month on June 8, the St Kilda Town Hall in Melbourne, Australia, witnessed a grand alumni dinner and cultural function organised by NSU Alumni Association Australia to commemorate three decades of North South University's achievements.

Established in 1993 as the country's first private university, NSU's graduates have made significant contributions to leading global firms and national development over three decades. To celebrate these achievements and the university's notable ranking among other international institutions, the NSU Alumni Association Australia (NSUAAA) hosted the "Celebration Soiree," offering a memorable evening of camaraderie, entertainment, and nostalgia for NSU alumni, faculty, and staff in Australia.

The event began with a tribute to Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the country's First Nations, including a speech by a senior elder acknowledging their deep connection to the land. This was followed by performances highlighting the rich heritage and culture of Aboriginal people, featuring traditional ceremonies and cultural dances.

The event's highlights included performances by rock star Raef Al Hasan Rafa from the band Avoid Rafa, singer and NSU alumna Elita Karim, and Naveed Mahbub, a pioneer of stand-up comedy in Bangladesh. Elita Karim expressed her excitement about participating in the event, sharing that it made her nostalgic about her university days when she actively participated in NSU's various cultural programmes, stage plays, and club activities. Naveed Mahbub spoke about his connection with NSU and reminisced about old memories associated with such events. Both praised NSUAAA's initiative and all their activities.

Meanwhile, Rafa, despite not being institutionally connected to NSU, expressed his enthusiasm for the event and mentioned that despite his desire, he could not pursue formal higher education in music in Bangladesh because there are no opportunities for advanced music education in the country. Congratulating NSU on its three decades of success, Rafa expressed hope that, like other subjects, NSU would soon introduce a faculty for higher education in music.

The trio of captivating performers elevated the event, enchanting all the guests. Additionally, NSU alumni and renowned artistes living in Australia—Simin, Bishal, Sunny, Bithi, Sarita, and Nabil—brought touches of nostalgia and friendship to the stage, accompanied by musicians Redwan, Raphael, Saif, and Fahim. The event was masterfully hosted by NSU alumni Mom Majid and Saba Islam, who entertained everyone throughout the evening.

NSU alumnus Sadiq Muhammad, a chef at a renowned restaurant in Melbourne, managed a delightful banquet for the guests. Under his supervision, Your Lil Cook presented a delectable dinner. To ensure parents could fully enjoy the event, professional and experienced carers were arranged to look after and entertain the children. Adding to the enjoyment, a raffle draw was organised, courtesy of Aarong.

The event featured five alumni from NSU's inaugural batch—Ahmad Hussain, Tanzila Bari, Rahat Aziz, Hasibul Hasan, and Urmi Ahmed—who traveled from across Australia. As NSU celebrated its third decade, it also honoured these pioneers who enrolled three decades ago, inspiring current students with their courage and achievements. The youngest attendees, representing NSUAAA, presented these distinguished alumni with honourary crests in recognition of their contributions.

The celebration concluded with a spectacular fire show. Niyaz, also known as Ninja Niyaz, performed acrobatics with flaming swords and other fiery props to the tunes of popular Bengali songs, mesmerising the audience and providing a memorable end to the event.

The event was sponsored by Decipher Finance Services as the title sponsor, with Degen Academy and Aarong as powered by sponsors. Azure and Jade Fashion served as the fashion partners, and The Daily Star and Channel i supported the event as media partners.

The "Celebration Soiree" reflects the strong bonds and achievements of the NSU alumni community. NSUAAA, registered under Consumer Affairs Victoria, supports members' well-being through professional, educational, and personal development activities. It connects alumni with experienced peers, job opportunities, and skill enhancement through training and coaching.

NSUAAA also assists newly migrated alumni in Australia with airport pick-up, accommodation, and job placement. Strengthening connections within the NSU community is crucial for NSUAAA's success, fostering mutual support among members.