Mofassal Alif to perform in New York’s Battery Dance Festival

Bangladeshi dancer and choreographer Mofassal Alif is set to make history as the first Bangladeshi artiste to perform at New York City's prestigious Battery Dance Festival. The festival, now in its 44th year, is New York's longest-running free public dance festival and will take place from August 12 to 16 at Rockefeller Park in Battery Park City, with a rain date on August 17.

Mofassal Alif will present his solo piece titled "In Search of You" (Moner Manusher Khonje) on August 16 at 7 pm EDT. This performance marks a significant milestone not only for Alif but also for Bangladesh's representation on the global dance stage.

"I am the first Bangladeshi to get the invitation to this dance festival, which is in its 44th edition," Alif shared. "I will be performing solo on August 16 at the festival."

"In Search of You– Moner Manusher Khonje" is a world premiere inspired by the mystic songs of Lalon Fakir. The piece transcends the physical realm, exploring themes of self-discovery, spiritual union, and the eternal search for truth and love.

"In the rhythm of dance and soul, we ask — 'Who am I, and who is the one I seek?'" Alif said, reflecting on the philosophy that shapes his work. "Lalon says, 'The one who knows the self, knows the soul.' So, we dance, not to entertain, but to awaken— the forgotten silence, the hidden heartbeat, the 'Moner Manush'."

Describing the essence of his performance, Alif emphasised, "This is not just a performance, it is a calling, a spiritual quest, a journey."

The Battery Dance Festival 2025 will feature performances from eight international dance companies alongside eight New York-based groups, celebrating the universal language of dance through live performances, workshops, and immersive experiences for all ages. The free, outdoor event is known for bringing together diverse cultures and artistic expressions in the heart of New York City.