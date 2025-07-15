Miss Bangladesh Impact Forum 2025 launches with a focus on climate justice

In a bold move redefining the role of beauty pageants in social transformation, Miss Bangladesh Foundation officially launched the Miss Bangladesh Impact Forum 2025 at Le Méridien Dhaka today (July 15).

Framed as Asia's first SDG-linked, climate-focused, pageant-based leadership platform, the initiative aims to elevate Bangladeshi women as global advocates for climate diplomacy, gender equality, and social change.

Photo: Courtesy

The event, hosted by Dr Tasin Afrin Diana, featured a diverse lineup of speakers who candidly addressed stigma, systemic injustice, and the importance of women's visibility in national and international arenas.

"This crown means more than an accessory, it is a reminder that it can pick up the pieces." Miss Bangladesh Foundation's Chairperson Meghna Alam said during her opening speech.

She also addressed the climate crisis as a gendered issue, noting that women disproportionately suffer in natural disasters due to societal roles.

"Saving the climate is saving women," she said, adding that during floods or cyclones, women often prioritise family over self-preservation.

Today's arrangement saw several high-profile guests share raw and powerful stories of overcoming discrimination, trauma, and societal expectations.

Photo: Courtesy

Dr Nasrin Siraj Annie, assistant professor at BRAC University and socio-cultural anthropologist said, "I stand before you today as an activist scholar and urge you to speak up."

Katerina Don, creative director of CholPori, proclaimed, "Bangladesh has a long and deep history of female leadership. Women must be visible and heard."

Alisha Pradhan, CEO of HerNet TV, emphasised, "It's not just about how to put on makeup—it's about being unapologetic.

The forum's ambition extends far beyond pageantry. It seeks to mould participants into social ambassadors, engage with UN bodies and embassies, and recognise the contributions of journalists and NGOs.

Applications criteria

Applications for Miss Bangladesh Impact Forum 2025 will open this July 17 at www.missbangladesh.com for Bangladeshi women aged 18 to 26 who are unmarried, environmentally aware, and socially conscious.

Out of the initial pool, 100 candidates will be invited to audition on September 26, also at Le Méridien. Twenty finalists will then be selected for a month-long fellowship, which includes training in climate advocacy, entrepreneurship, reproductive health, and personal development.

The winner will be crowned Miss Bangladesh Earth and represent Bangladesh at the 25th Miss Earth competition in the Philippines—an event directly aligned with the United Nations and climate justice movements.