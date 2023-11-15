Bangladeshi makeup artist works with Bollywood’s Zareen Khan

Nazifa Tabassum, a Bangladeshi makeup artist, has been in the news recently for styling a makeover of popular Bollywood actress Zareen Khan.

Sharing her experience of working with an Indian star for the first time, Nazifa, who is CEO and founder of Glam Makeover in Dhaka, said, "I am ecstatic about the overwhelming response I am getting for my work. I always tried to create something new, and through Zareen's makeover, people are finally able to see it."

"Well, upon discussions with Zareen Khan's team, I prepared several layouts of the look based on different concepts we were aspiring to create in that project. To my astonishment and pleasure, Zareen and her team were really cooperative, and I had complete freedom over her styling," Nazifa said, explaining the process of the project.

"I think that helped me the most. So, I prepared the layout of the final look, they liked my concept and styling idea and sent us an invitation to visit a big studio in Juhu, Mumbai," the beauty expert continued.

"Decisions to select teams for the project were dependent on me. I easily could have chosen Indian photography or fashion houses to be in the project. Still, I made a team with Bangladeshi artists, and they promptly agreed to accompany me to Mumbai."

Makeup artist Nazifa Tabassum with popular Bangladeshi actress Mehazabien Chowdhury. Photos: Collected

"For example, the Founder of Dream Weaver, Shuvo bhai, went with us to Mumbai with his team to do the photography and videography. Our wardrobe partner, Prem's Collections, and Jewelry partner, Amishee, did a tremendous job," she said.

"Zareen Khan was extremely happy upon seeing her final look. She said, as I am quoting her, 'I look so pretty, I look like a fairy,' and she spoke a great deal of Bangladesh," Nazifa said, adding that Zareen loved the entire work and praised their work personally and in videos as well.

Nazifa said that they talked about Bangladeshi actors, actresses, and even street food.

"Be it Zareen Khan or any other client, I try to provide the same service and create new looks and styling as a makeup artist. I am working to provide the best makeover service to my clients in Bangladesh," she concluded.