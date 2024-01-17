Air force officer turns Miss America winner: Madison Marsh’s story

Madison Marsh, a US Air Force officer, secured the title of Miss America 2024, triumphing over 51 contestants representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a second lieutenant in the US Air Force, Marsh's journey from an Air Force pilot to becoming a top beauty pageant winner reflects an extraordinary path of success.

Achieving the rank of US Air Force officer at the age of 22, this accomplished beauty not only won the title of Miss America but also excelled in her educational pursuits. Currently enrolled as a Master's student in the Public Policy Programme at Harvard Kennedy School, she continues to showcase both her professional and academic prowess.

Reportedly, during the question and answer session, Madison was queried about her aspirations and goals as Miss America.

Miss America shared about her military identity with a passion for learning and her commitment to leadership. An emotional Marsh also spoke about her mother's death from pancreatic cancer in 2018. After her mother's death, Madison created the Whitney Marsh Foundation to raise money for cancer research.

Following her Miss America victory, the US Air Force celebrated Madison Marsh's achievement by posting on their official X (former Twitter) account, stating, "Congratulations to our very own Airman, 2nd Lt Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado — who was just crowned Miss America 2024! Marsh is the first active duty servicemember to ever win the title."

Madison secured the Miss Colorado title last year and graduated from the US Air Force Academy in 2023. Currently pursuing a master's degree in public policy at Harvard Kennedy School, the Miss America winner harboured a childhood dream of becoming a pilot.

At the age of 13, Madison's parents enrolled her in a space camp, providing her the opportunity to interact with astronauts and fighter pilots. She commenced flying lessons at 15 and obtained her pilot's license by the age of 17. Beyond her involvement in beauty pageants, Madison Marsh aspires to become a 'Top Gun' fighter pilot in the future.

In the Miss America 2024 competition, Ellie Breaux (Miss Texas) secured the first runner-up position, followed by Cydney Bridges (Miss Indiana) as the second runner-up, Mallory Hudson (Miss Kentucky) became the third runner-up, and Caroline Parente (Miss Rhode Island) came in as the fourth runner-up. The reigning Miss America 2023, Grace Stanke from Wisconsin, crowned Madison Marsh as her successor.