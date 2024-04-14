Songs of Pahela Baishakh

Artistes from Chhayanaut are seen performing at Ramna Batamul in Dhaka on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh, on April 14, 2024. Photo: Anisur Rahman/ Star

The soul-stirring melodies of Bangla songs resonate with the essence of the largely agrarian Bangalee people, weaving tales of joy, hope, aspiration, and the story of our journey as a nation.

These songs uniquely reflect the true essence of the country's rural people.

Bangalees have always celebrated and welcomed anything new with music and songs. The Bangla New Year celebration is no different.

On the occasion of Bangla New Year 1431, let us chronicle the evolution of the celebratory songs for Pahela Baishakh over the years.

The first song that echoes the celebration and essence of Pahela Baishakh is Rabindranath Tagore's "Esho Hey Baishakh", a timeless masterpiece widely regarded as the anthem of Pahela Baishakh, popularised by prominent cultural organisation Chhayanaut.

Tagore's verses not only celebrate life, intertwining memories and aspirations, but also portray Bengal's resilience and unity, embodying hope for fresh beginnings. Beyond its musical brilliance, it serves as a guiding light through challenges, a tribute to Bangalee culture's enduring beauty, akin to the rhythms of farmers, weavers, boatmen, and artisans.

Rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's "Tora sob Jayadhwani kor" is a must for Pahela Baishakh celebrations. However, Nazrul had penned this song in 1922, during the undivided India's non-cooperation movement, to immortalise the unyielding spirit of Bangalee people that rebels against oppressors, not to celebrate Baishakh.

While the last two songs explore the essence of the revolution, resilience and spirit of Bengal and its people, Tagore's "Anondodhara Bohichhe Bhubone", "Naba Anande Aji Jagi", "Hey Natun Dekha Dik Arbar", and "Aloker Ei Jhharnadharay", are profound explorations of the universe, evoking both hope and wonder for new beginnings.

Legendary singers Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, Pankaj Mullick, Kanika Bandyopadhyay, and Sagar Sen's renditions of these songs are the most popular till date.

Apart from these songs, if we take a close look at the evolution of Pahela Baishakh celebrations after the Liberation War till present, Maqsoodul Haque's (Feedback) "Melay Jai Re" has been the most popular song in Pahela Baishakh celebrations throughout the country.

In terms of contemporary music, Ishtiaque Hossain's "Ailo Ailo Re, Ronge Bhhora Baishakh Abar Ailo Re" has also become a crowd favourite.

These songs too depict the joy, rejuvenation, youthfulness and celebration of a new beginning.