Shujeo Shyam passes away

Renowned Ekushey Padak recipient and Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Shujeo Shyam has passed away. The legendary artiste took his last breath in the middle of the night at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital. His daughter, Rupa Manjuri Shyam, confirmed the news to local media. Sujeyo Shyam was 78 years old.

Shujeo Shyam had been battling cancer for an extended period. Recently, he underwent a procedure to have a pacemaker implanted in his heart. However, he later developed an internal infection that eventually spread to his bloodstream. Alongside this, his diabetes was unmanageable, and he faced kidney issues as well. He passed away around 2:50am.

The artiste composed the final song for Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra in 1971 and the first song following the surrender of the Pakistani occupation forces. Some of his notable compositions include "Rokto Diye Naam Likhechi," "Rokto Chai Rokto Chai," "Aha Dhonno Amar Jonmobhumi," and "Ayre Chashi Mojur Kuli," among many others.

He composed and directed the song "Bijoy Nishan Urche Oi", written by lyricist Shahidul Amin and voiced by Ajit Roy. In recognition of his contributions to music, he was awarded the Shilpakala Padak in 2015 and the Ekushey Padak in 2018.

Shujeo Shyam was born on March 14, 1946, in Sylhet district. His father, Amarendra Chandra Shah, owned a tea estate called Indreshwar-Tea. He spent his early years in the tea gardens of Sylhet and was the sixth of ten siblings.