Reeling in fans: How indie music is exploding on Instagram reels

The music scene in South Asia has always been vibrant, but traditionally it has been dominated by the juggernaut of Bollywood soundtracks established by thriving labels. The industry is now witnessing a seismic shift, fueled by the democratising power of social media and the rise of short-form videos. Instagram reels have become a breeding ground for independent artistes who are bypassing traditional gatekeepers and building massive followings with their captivating narratives and infectious music.

"Nadaaniyan" by Akshath

Recently Akshath Acharya's "Nadaaniyan" essentially broke the internet, capturing the hearts of millions across the Indian subcontinent. The upbeat tune turned out to be the perfect piece for reels and stories to become an instant hit. The song's relatable lyrics about young love resonated with millions. "Nadaaniyan" exploded on Instagram, garnering millions of views and propelling Akshath from an unknown artiste to considerable national recognition.

Another shining example is the viral success of @the9teen__. This Instagram handle, run by a group of young musicians, showcases short snippets of them performing old Bollywood classics and the band's originals. Their unique blend of indie pop and heartfelt lyrics has struck a chord with a young audience hungry for authenticity and relatability. By engaging directly with their fans through Instagram, @the9teen__ has built a dedicated following that eagerly anticipates each new release.

"Khwab" by Iqlipse Nova

My personal favourite, "Khwab", is a hauntingly beautiful song by Iqlipse Nova and Aditya A – yet another track that found its fame through Instagram reels. The ethereal quality of the music paired with videos created by users has resulted in a surge of streams and followers for the artistes. The song's popularity on social media has not only boosted their profiles but also opened up opportunities for live performances and collaborations.

"Sadqay" by Aashir Wajahat

Pakistani artiste Aashir Wajahat's "Sadqay" is another testament to the power of Instagram's reach. The soulful track has been used in countless videos, each interpreting the music in personal and creative ways. This widespread use has significantly increased Wajahat's visibility and allowed him to connect with a broader audience. His ability to convey deep emotions through his music resonates deeply with listeners, making "Sadqay" a favourite pick for heartfelt content on Instagram.

"Iraaday" by Abdul Hannan and Rovario

"Iradaay" by Abdul Hannan and Rovario has experienced similar success. The track's catchy beats and relatable lyrics have made it a staple on Instagram, further propelling their rise in the indie music scene. Justh's "Chor" is yet another example of how Instagram can catapult a song to fame. The track's catchy hook and vibrant energy have made it a preferred track for dance challenges and creative video edits. These songs have been used to create a viral loop of content that inadvertently and continually promotes them.

"Lamhey" by Anubha Bajaj

The beauty of Instagram reels is its ability to transcend borders. Anubha Bajaj's soulful rendition of "Lamhey", for instance, gained a following not just in India but also among the South Asian diaspora. Her vocals and the melancholic beauty of the song resonated with viewers worldwide. Similarly, AP Dhillon's Punjabi track "With You" found a global audience through Instagram reels. The song's infectious energy and heartfelt lyrics have turned it into a favourable choice for couples' videos and love stories on Instagram. This widespread use has not only increased Dhillon's fan base but also positioned him as a rising star in the indie music scene, attracting attention from industry insiders and fellow musicians.

"Farq Hai" by Suzonn

Other notable tracks like "Ve Haaniyan", "Farq Hai", and "Waqt Ki Baatein", are just a few more examples of the diverse range of music finding success through Instagram. These songs, with their diverse sounds and themes, demonstrate the vast potential for indie artistes to reach new audiences through social media. The combination of catchy music, engaging visuals, and direct fan interaction creates a powerful platform for musicians to thrive outside traditional industry structures.

"Waqt Ki Baatein" by Dream Note

As a music lover, it is exhilarating to see the background song of a 30-second clip spark a movement, turn a song into a possible anthem, and transform an artiste from a bedroom musician to a household name. So the next time you are scrolling through Instagram, take a moment to appreciate the indie artistes pouring their hearts into their music. You might just discover your new favourite track — and in the process, become a part of their journey.