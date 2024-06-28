Porshi releases new track ‘Ei Duti Chokhe’

In recent years, Sabrina Porshi has been a staple in special holiday plays, particularly around Eid. This year, however, she was noticeably absent from lending her singing voice to the Eid drama lineup. Despite this, Porshi delighted her fans post-Eid with the release of her new song, "Ei Duti Chokhe".

The lyrics of the song were penned by Sudip Kumar Dip, with the composition handled by ZooEL Morshed. The rap segment of the track features the vocals of GM Ashraf. Additionally, the well-known Bengali classic "Ajke Nahoy Bhalobasho," has been incorporated as the bridge lines in this new release.

Last year, Porshi released a new track titled "Ore Mon", featuring vocals from Arfin Rumey alongside her own. Both artistes also appeared as models in the music video for the song. At that time, Porshi announced that she would be releasing new songs on her YouTube channel every two months.

Although she didn't adhere to the bi-monthly schedule, Porshi made a comeback with a new single after Eid-ul-Azha.

In the music video for the song "Ei Duti Chokhe", Porshi takes on the role of a bank robber. Imran Ahmed Saudagar stars alongside her as an undercover police officer who infiltrates her team to bring her to justice.

The storyline reveals that the two characters fall in love and after a bank heist. Porshi eventually gets arrested after the inspector captures her red handed. The music video is directed by Sohel Raaz.

Porshi remarked, "The song was created with the audience's preferences in mind. Nowadays, music is both an auditory and visual experience. That's why the music video tells a story. I hope everyone enjoys it."

In addition to her music, Porshi is often featured in dramas. However, this time, she didn't appear in any Eid dramas. Porshi explained, "I received several scripts, but none of them appealed to me. That's why I chose not to act in any Eid dramas this year. I don't believe in overworking. The same principle applies to my music. I can't perform well if I don't enjoy what I'm doing. By taking on fewer projects, I can be more thoughtful about producing better work."