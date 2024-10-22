Mousumi Hamid appears in music video of song honouring cancer survivors

Actress Mousumi Hamid began her career in 2010 as a beauty pageant contestant, later venturing into acting in dramas, films, and web-series. She was last seen in a music video back in 2018, featuring in singer Asif Akbar's hit song "Agun Pani."

Since then, six years have passed without a music video appearance from her. Now, breaking her hiatus, Mousumi has returned with a brand new project released last Sunday, marking World Breast Cancer Day.

The song, titled "Olpo Ektu Jiboner Gaan," has been voiced by Tasnova Tabassum Atoshi. While Atoshi has directed short films before, this is her debut song as a singer.

The lyrics were penned and composed by Udoyon Rajib, with music arranged by Autumnal Moon. The music video, directed by Atoshi herself, was released on her YouTube channel and is dedicated to those battling cancer and the ones who have lost their fight.

Talking about her comeback to music videos, Mousumi Hamid shared, "It's such a sweet song. I liked it immediately when I first heard it. What I liked even more was their concept for the video. Plus, Atoshi has a beautifully haunting voice. Everything felt right, and I thought this would turn out to be a great project. So, I decided to be part of it."

Singer and director Tasnova Tabassum Atoshi said, "I've dedicated this song to all cancer warriors who have either been silently fighting and who have passed on. My grandmother fought cancer for one and a half years before passing away in April. During her illness, she used to tell me, 'Take me to the village, I'll feel better when I'm close to my soil.' This will always stick with me."

"When we are ill, we tend to yearn for nature. The clouds, the dewy grass, the earth—they all seem to call us back. That is where the inspiration for the video came from."

In addition to YouTube, the heartfelt song will be available on Spotify and other music streaming platforms from November 2, Atoshi announced.