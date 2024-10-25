Moni Kishore laid to rest at Banashree

After days of uncertainty, the burial of Moni Kishore, a beloved singer from the 90s, has finally taken place. The delay was due to a family dispute over the arrangements, but it has now been resolved.

Authorities have granted the necessary permissions, and Moni Kishore was laid to rest at Banashree Cemetery, near Baitul Jannat Jame Mosque in South Banashree, following a prayer service at 9pm on Thursday. The singer's brother-in-law, Pradip Kumar Mistri, confirmed the details.

Lyricist Milton Khondokar, confirming the news to The Daily Star, shared, "Moni Kishore's daughter, Ninty Chowdhury, sent an official document, which was collected from the police station this afternoon. After the prayer service at the Baitul Jannat Jame Mosque, he was buried in the nearby cemetery."

Khondokar added, "We had hoped that the singer's daughter would come to the country, but due to her ongoing exams, she was unable to travel."

Moni Kishore's body was discovered last Saturday at his home in Rampura by local police. Initial investigations suggest that the singer, once a household name, had been dead for four or five days before the discovery. While the exact cause of death remains unclear, Rampura Police believe it was an unnatural death.

At the beginning of his professional music career, Moni Kishore married Shamima Chowdhury, but their marriage ended almost two decades ago. After converting to Islam at the time of his marriage, it was expected that he would receive a Muslim burial, as stated by his elder brother Ashok Kumar.

However, complications arose when no official documentation of his conversion could be found, and his daughter, Ninty, was abroad, leading the authorities to face difficulties in making final arrangements. Eventually, the family received approval for the burial.

Moni Kishore captured the hearts of listeners in the 90s with songs like "Ki Chile Amar, Bolo Na Tumi," a track still cherished by music lovers. He lived out of the public eye in his later years, becoming reclusive and cutting ties with many of his close contacts. At one point, he even deactivated his old mobile number to avoid communication.

Despite recording over 500 songs, the artiste didn't have many appearances on radio or television. He also sang a few songs for films, with most of his work dedicated to the audio industry. Some of his notable hits include "Ki Chile Amar," "Shei Duti Chokh Kothay Tomar," "Tumi Shudhu Amar Jonno," "Mukhe Bolo Bhalobashi," and "Ami More Gele Jani Tumi."

Among these, "Ki Chile Amar" stands out as a fan favourite, with Kishore having composed and written it himself.

In recent years, he had stepped away from releasing new music, though earlier this year, in an interview, he revealed plans to make a comeback. He shared that he had been uploading his old songs on YouTube and was preparing to re-release "Ki Chile Amar" for the new generation, knowing the timeless appeal it holds.

Moni Kishore was born on January 9, 1961, in Lakshmipur, Narail, at his maternal uncle's house. He was the fourth of seven children, born to a police officer. His eldest brother passed away years ago, and after his separation from his wife, Kishore lived alone. His only daughter now resides in the US. Due to his father's job, Kishore lived in various districts of Bangladesh throughout his life.