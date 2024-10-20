‘Ki Chile Amar’ singer Moni Kishore’s body found in Rampura residence

Police discovered the body of singer Moni Kishore at a residence in the Rampura area of the capital last night (October 19).

Ataur Rahman, the officer in charge (OC) of Rampura Police Station, confirmed this information to The Daily Star today morning.

He mentioned that Moni had been renting a house situated behind the BTV building, and his body was discovered at approximately 10:30pm on Saturday.

Photo: Collected

OC Ataur Rahman stated, "Moni resided alone in that house, and the door was locked from the inside. The landlord attempted to collect the rent and rang the doorbell multiple times but received no answer. He also grew suspicious because of a foul smell emanating from inside."

The landlord then contacted the national emergency service number 999 to report the situation. "Once they notified us, the police arrived and forced the door open to retrieve the body," OC Ataur added.

The OC also added that the body was already in a state of decomposing when it was found, so it is suspected that the singer passed away a few days ago. The timing and cause of death will be clear after the autopsy.

Photo: Collected

Moni Kishore lent his voice to over 500 songs having composed and penned approximately 20 songs. Although he was a registered artiste with radio and television, he recorded only a few songs. He didn't sing much in films either, primarily focusing on audio recordings.

Some of his popular songs include "Ki Chile Amar", "Sei Duti Chokh", "Tumi Sudhu Amari Jonno", "Mukhe Bolo Bhalobaso", and "Ami More Gele", among others. His most beloved song, "Ki Chile Amar", was both composed and written by himself.

Notably, Moni Kishore is his stage name; the singer's real name is Moni Mondol. He adopted the name "Kishore" as a tribute to his admiration for Kishore Kumar.