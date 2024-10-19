Shujeo Shyam passes away

Renowned composer and singer Shujeo Shyam passed away at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital early yesterday.

The Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste breathed his last around 2:50am, his daughter Rupa Manjuri Shyam told the local media.

The 78-year-old artiste was battling cancer, diabetes and kidney issues.

From the hospital, his body was taken to the Dhakeshwari Temple. There, he was given a guard of honour. His family members and close associates from the cultural arena were present.

His last rites were performed at the Bordeshwari Kali Temple in Sabujbagh according to his wishes.

Born on March 14, 1946, in Sylhet, Shujeo Shyam spent his early years in the tea gardens of Sylhet. He was the sixth of ten siblings.

He composed the final song for Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra in 1971 and the first song following the surrender of the Pakistani occupation forces.

Some of the notable compositions of the Ekushey Padak recipient include "Rokto Diye Naam Likhechi", "Rokto Chai Rokto Chai", "Aha Dhonno Amar Jonmobhumi", and "Ayre Chashi Mojur Kuli".

He composed and directed the song "Bijoy Nishan Urche Oi", written by lyricist Shahidul Amin and voiced by Ajit Roy.

In recognition of his contributions to music, he was awarded the Shilpakala Padak in 2015 and the Ekushey Padak in 2018.