Lalon Band set to release a collaboration with Pagol Hasan

More than a year after the tragic death of singer-songwriter Pagol Hasan in a road accident in Sunamganj on April 18, 2023, the renowned Bangladeshi band Lalon is preparing to release a new song titled "Baganer Mali", co-created with the late artist.

Lalon's vocalist Nigaar Sultana Sumi said, "'Baganer Mali' was created together with Pagol Hasan, who also composed it. The song is ready, and we hope to release it soon."

Titi, drummer and bandleader of Lalon, shared, "When we were working on this song, our relationship with Pagol Hasan was strong. We had several collaborative plans, and this track was part of our shared desire to try something beyond our usual style."

Prior to this, Pagol Hasan had penned and composed three songs for Lalon: "Ruhani", "Pagla Ghura", and "Pagol Chine Na". The upcoming release promises to be both a tribute and a celebration of his musical legacy.