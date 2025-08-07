Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Aug 7, 2025 04:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 04:23 PM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

Lalon Band set to release a collaboration with Pagol Hasan

Thu Aug 7, 2025 04:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 04:23 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Aug 7, 2025 04:08 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 04:23 PM
Lalon Band set to release a collaboration with Pagol Hasan
Photo: Collected

More than a year after the tragic death of singer-songwriter Pagol Hasan in a road accident in Sunamganj on April 18, 2023, the renowned Bangladeshi band Lalon is preparing to release a new song titled "Baganer Mali", co-created with the late artist.

Lalon's vocalist Nigaar Sultana Sumi said, "'Baganer Mali' was created together with Pagol Hasan, who also composed it. The song is ready, and we hope to release it soon."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Titi, drummer and bandleader of Lalon, shared, "When we were working on this song, our relationship with Pagol Hasan was strong. We had several collaborative plans, and this track was part of our shared desire to try something beyond our usual style."

Bappa Mazumder reimagines ‘Brishti Pore’ with AI music video
Read more

Bappa Mazumder reimagines ‘Brishti Pore’ with AI music video

Prior to this, Pagol Hasan had penned and composed three songs for Lalon: "Ruhani", "Pagla Ghura", and "Pagol Chine Na". The upcoming release promises to be both a tribute and a celebration of his musical legacy.

Related topic:
Lalon Bandnew releaseBaganer Mali
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Watch: First 'Warcraft' trailer revealed

9y ago
Shafi Mondol releases soulful new track ‘Arshinagar’

Shafi Mondol releases soulful new track ‘Arshinagar’

6d ago
Band Lalon to release album after 6-year gap

Band Lalon to release album after 6-year gap

9m ago

Musical Flair of LALON

9y ago

5 new books we recommend this week

2y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সংস্কার কমিশনের যে ১৬ সুপারিশ বাস্তবায়ন করেছে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার

বিচার বিভাগ সংস্কার কমিশনের সুপারিশগুলোর মধ্যে আটটি বাস্তবায়ন করা হয়েছে।

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ভারতের ওপর চড়া শুল্ক, বাংলাদেশের লাভ না ক্ষতি

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে