‘Kritrim Jogot’: First Bangla AI-generated music album

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has become a new wonder to the entire world, and a treat as well. The biggest movement in Hollywood's history has occurred to curb AI. Meanwhile, the use of AI technology to present news on national TV channels has undeniably created a sensation.

Amid such mixed reactions, the world's first Bangla musical album created using AI technology was silently produced. Aptly named "Kritrim Jogot" (Artificial World), it features eight Bangla songs sung by Izak, who does not exist in this world. Izak is a voice created through AI technology, and Kazi Ahmed, a resident of Canada, created this virtual singer and the songs.

The album was recently released on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

Seven of the eight songs in the album were composed two decades ago with two bands named U-Turn and Alternation. Those songs have now been brought to life through the innovative power of generative artificial intelligence, informed Kazi to the media.

Kazi used the AI platform SUNO to create the vocals and instrumentation for each song in the album. In this process, the lyrics were arranged in a specific format. Then, through the AI platform LALAL, the separate tracks were assembled into a unified composition.

"Except for one surprise track, all other songs in this album have been entirely created using the SUNO AI v3 model. Every vocal, melody, and instrument was produced with the help of AI technology. I believe this process will help bring out the creativity in newcomers like me," he said.

He also shared that the album title has been inspired by the integration of AI and the real world. The main attraction of the album is the AI artiste Izak. Kazi Ahmed mentioned that the name was chosen as a tribute to Sir Isaac Newton.