Eid special ‘Ityadi’ to re-air tonight

The Eid special episode of "Ityadi" will be re-broadcast today, following the 8pm Bangla news bulletin, on BTV and BTV World. The show, written, directed, and presented by Hanif Sanket, promises an engaging mix of entertainment and celebration.

The beloved show has returned with its signature charm this year as well, opening with the familiar tune of "O Mon Ramjaner Oi Rojar Sheshe", according to a press release by Fagun Audio Vision, the production house of "Ityadi".

This Eid's rendition features the collaborative efforts of 35 contemporary Nazrul Sangeet artistes, accompanied by an ensemble of over 200 dancers.

Highlighting this Eid special "Ityadi", notable musicians Bappa Mazumder and Imran Mahmudul lend their voices to one of the featured songs, while another musical piece is brought to life by musician Tahsan Khan and actress Tasnia Farin. Notably, this marks the first song of Tasnia that aired on television.

In another song, the late musician Khalid Hasan Milu's two sons, Protic Hasan and Pritom Hasan, lend their voices to a folk and contemporary fusion song. Alongside these two musicians, eight young beatboxers also participated in the song.

The programme also showcases a mesmerising dance performance by Shibli Mohammad and Shamim Ara Nipa, supported by a large ensemble of dancers and actors, offering a fusion of traditional and modern marriage rituals. The musical composition for this dance is crafted by Akash Mahmud.

The Eid episode also presents two distinct musical dramas, each exploring unique themes. One of the dramas features seasoned actors Shahiduzzaman Selim, Azizul Hakim, Saberi Alam, and Al Mamun. The four of the actors will play the role of elderly guardians in the drama. The narration-based drama will centre around a plot where their children fall victim to different traps, as they didn't adhere to their elders' wisdom. The other drama is directed by Hanif Sanket and stars Intekhab Dinar and Sarika Subrin. The actors, who portray the roles of husband and wife, take part in a fictional conflict regarding Eid in the drama.

Moreover, popular actors Mir Sabbir and Nasir Uddin Khan have performed in the drama titled "Bharatiya O Bariwala". Several drama enthusiasts from different universities have acted in a play created for the stage of Ityadi, depicting various activities of so-called viral celebrities in front of the audience. Additionally, the episode offers a segment on collaborative musical performance, featuring Siam Ahmed and Mehazabien Chowdhury, accompanied by the regular dancers of "Ityadi".

As always, "Ityadi" introduces innovative audience interaction, this time offering three selected viewers the chance to engage with the esteemed actor Abul Hayat through inventive means.

During each Eid episode of "Ityadi," there is always a fun segment involving foreigners. This time, there was also a didactic drama and patriotic song performance with over a hundred foreigners. Apart from this, the regular episodes of "Ityadi" also feature a variety of entertaining segments surrounding Eid festivities, including several whimsical and humorous theatrical elements and one with the popular duo of grandson-grandmother (nati-natni).