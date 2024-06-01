Katy Perry lights up Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Since the Backstreet Boys' smashing performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Europe, the latest celebrity to join the pre-wedding celebration is none other than the "Roar" singer Katy Perry.

A video of the "Firework" singer enthralling guests with her performance on a luxury cruise is being widely shared online. Several fan accounts of Katy Perry shared the video, noting that she joined the cruise in Cannes. In the video, the pop singer is seen in a silver gown with an elaborate train, accompanied by her team of background singers and musicians, dressed in white.

The fireworks during Katy Perry's performance in Cannes, France. pic.twitter.com/zZ3yPRrEkB — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) June 1, 2024

The cruise, which started in Italy, is set to conclude on June 1. According to a Free Press Journal report, Katy Perry was reportedly paid over USD 5 million for the performance, which roughly converts to nearly Rs 45 crore. Additionally, The Sun reported that she is being paid "in millions" for the same event.

ONE LAST TIME



Katy Perry durante performance de "Firework" no pre-wedding de Anant Ambani e Radhika Merchant's em Cannes. pic.twitter.com/fOnSyF3TeW — Katy Na Web (@katynaweb) June 1, 2024

Previously, a video of the Backstreet Boys performing for the Ambanis surfaced online. It is also speculated that celebrity DJs David Guetta and Black Coffee played at one of the events during the second pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika, the children of billionaire industrialists. The couple celebrated their first pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar in March.

While these reports are yet to be confirmed, the Ambanis have a history of bringing international icons to their parties. In March, pop icons Rihanna and Akon visited Jamnagar to perform at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash.