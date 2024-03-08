Iconic singer Steve Lawrence passes away at 88

Iconic singer Steve Lawrence, renowned as one-half of the celebrated duo Steve and Eydie, passed away on Thursday (March 7) at the age of 88. Lawrence breathed his last at his home in Los Angeles due to complications from Alzheimer's disease, as confirmed by family spokesperson Susan DuBow.

Since receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2019, Lawrence's illustrious touring career spanning over six decades came to a close, marking the end of an era in the music industry.

Lawrence's legacy is inseparable from his wife, Eydie Gormé, with whom he achieved unparalleled success as a performing couple during the '50s, '60s, and '70s. The duo continued to captivate audiences with their performances until 2009.

Tributes poured in from colleagues and friends, with Carol Burnett fondly remembering Lawrence as a close friend and frequent guest on her variety show. Lawrence's son, David Lawrence, expressed pride in his father's contributions to the entertainment industry and cherished memories of him as a loving and talented individual.

As a solo artiste, Lawrence's career was marked by numerous accolades, including a Grammy, an Emmy, and a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Sammy Glick in the Broadway production of "What Makes Sammy Run" in 1964. His rendition of "I've Gotta Be Me" became a signature song, reflecting his versatility and enduring appeal.

Lawrence's influence extended beyond music, as he ventured into acting with notable roles in films such as "The Blues Brothers" and TV shows like "The Nanny". Despite his varied pursuits, Lawrence remained a fixture in the entertainment landscape, beloved by audiences of all ages.

Born Sidney Liebowitz in Brooklyn, Lawrence's journey to stardom began alongside Eydie Gormé, with whom he shared a lifelong partnership both on and offstage. Their enduring love and professional collaboration endeared them to fans worldwide.

Steve Lawrence's passing marks the end of an era in the music industry, leaving behind a legacy of timeless melodies and unforgettable performances. As fans and colleagues alike mourn his loss, his influence on the world of entertainment will be remembered for years to come.