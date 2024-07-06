Four years without the king of playback, Andrew Kishore

Today (July 6) marks the fourth death anniversary of the legendary playback 'King', Andrew Kishore. On this day in 2020, his musical journey came to an end. For over four decades, this vocalist reigned supreme in Bengali music. He performed playback for over 15,000 songs in Bengali cinema, which is remarkably more than any other singer. Known as the Playback King, his voice brought countless timeless songs to life.

Regarding Andrew Kishore, renowned musician Kumar Bishwajit told The Daily Star, "He was truly an exceptional artiste, and definitely my favourite. To me, he was like a brother and a friend. We collaborated on several songs together and also performed together a few times on Hanif Sanket's 'Ityadi' magazine programme. He lent his voice to my composition for a song from the film "Shami Strir Wada". He is irreplaceable in our film industry. Andrew Kishore's name will be written in golden letters in the history of film music."

Born on November 4, 1955, in Rajshahi district, Andrew Kishore's parents were Khitish Chandra Baroi and Minu Baroi. He spent his childhood and adolescence in Rajshahi. There, he initially received his musical education at the 'Surbani' music school under the tutelage of music maestro Abdul Aziz Bachchu.

This talented artiste was involved in film music for four decades. Andrew Kishore made his debut in 1977 with the song "Ochinpurer Rajkumari Nei Je Tar Keu" from the film "Mail Train", composed by Alam Khan. After that, he never had to look back after the song "Ek Chor Jay Chole", written by Mukul Chowdhury and composed by Alam Khan.

Among the notable songs he sang are—"Amar Shara Deho Kheyo Go Mati", "Amar Buker Moddhye Khane", "Hayre Manush Rongin Phanush", "Amar Babar Mukhe Prothom Jedin", "Dak Diyachhen Doyal Amare", "Amar Gorur Gaari Te", "Tomay Dekhle Mone Hoy", "Pore Na Chokher Polok", "Premer Shomadhi Bhenge", "Shobai To Bhalobasha Chay", "Bhalo Achhi Bhalo Theko", "Bhalobeshe Gelam Shudhu Bhalobasha Pelam Na", "Beder Meye Jochhna Amay", "Tumi Chhile Meghe Dhaka Chand", "Pritibir Joto Shukh Ami Tomar Majhe Khunje Peyechhi", "Ami Ekdin Tomay Na Dekhile", "Jiboner Golpo Achhe Baki Olpo", "Tumi Aaj Kotha Diyechho", "Ki Jadu Korechho Bolo Na", and "Ek Bindu Bhalobasha Dao"—amongst many others.

The artiste was honoured with the National Film Award eight times. He first won the National Award in 1982 for the song "Hayre Manush Rongin Phanush" from the film "Boro Bhalo Lok Chilo", with lyrics by Syed Shamsul Haque and composed by Alam Khan. Subsequently, he bagged the other awards for the following songs—"Ami Poth Choli Eka Ei Duti Chhotto Hate", from the film "Khotipuron" (1989), "Dukhho Bina Hoy Na Shadhona" from the film "Padma Meghna Jamuna" (1991), "Eso Ekbar Dujone Abar" from the film "Kobul" (1996), "Chokh Je Moner Kotha Bole" from the film "Aj Gaye Holud" (2000), "Shajghor" from the film "Shajghor" (2007) and "Ki Jadu Korila" from the film "Ki Jadu Korila" (2008)-- these songs earned him the title of Best Playback Singer in the National Film Awards.

Andrew Kishore also lent his voice to the Hindi track from the film "Suraj", composed by the renowned Indian music director R D Burman. Additionally, he voiced two more Bengali songs composed by the same music director.