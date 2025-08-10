Ershad Zaman inspires young musicians at his masterclass

The Yamaha Flagship Center in Tejgaon came alive with the sound of guitar as the second edition of the "Guitar Master Class" (GMC), powered by WD-40, brought aspiring guitarists face-to-face with one of Bangladesh's most celebrated musicians—Ershad Zaman. Organised by Team Alpha, the 4-hour session combined practical lessons and candid mentorship, giving young players a rare opportunity to learn directly from their idol and leave with skills, insights, and inspiration.

After brief introductions with everyone, the evening started with Zaman walking the audience through his musical journey — from his pre-Artcell days, to the height of Artcell's fame, and his post-Artcell career. Along the way, he explored various concepts regarding the process of making music and songwriting.

After a short break for promotions and prayer, the session resumed with an impromptu solo performance by Zaman. He then offered what he called a "hack" to bypass overly complicated learning processes: find that one person who is the source of your motivation. "The knowledge of music is transferred from human to human," he explained, emphasising that true inspiration comes from deep admiration for other musicians, not just online tutorials.

In a segment on songwriting, Zaman urged attendees not to overthink or get bogged down by technical "grammar," but to trust instinct. "Nobody knows the strength of music," he said. "Why some lyrics, a tune, or a flow hits people more than others — that's the magic." Demonstrating live, he played "Aniket Prantor" debunking a scale misconception in the process.

The Q&A session brought out stories and thoughts that resonated deeply with the audience. Zaman shared the backstory of "Chilekothar Sipahi", a song inspired by the fictional character Ronju from a novel based on the 1969 mass uprising. He discussed the importance of identifying a melody's central line, the pitfalls of relying too heavily on easily available lessons, the courage required to form a band, and the value of having the right collaborators for honest feedback. At one point, he became visibly emotional recalling a deceased friend which moved the audience into thinking how music can carry profound personal connections.

Following another short break, the event moved onto the guitar solo competition. GMC Session 02 had been designed so that everyone could participate, and Zaman personally judged each performance.

After reviewing all the wonderful entries, he named Zahin Rashid as the winner, awarding him gifts and special recognition.

A mix of technical guidance, storytelling, and performance opportunities, GMC Session 02 turned into a bridge between aspiring musicians and the country's finest talent — not just to teach guitar, but to inspire a lifelong relationship with music.