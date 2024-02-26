Anupam Roy to tie the knot with singer Prashmita

Popular Indian singer Anupam Roy is preparing to exchange vows with fellow Bengali vocalist Prashmita Paul.

The duo, deeply rooted in the music industry, will unite in matrimony on March 2, as confirmed by Anupam himself to Anandabazar Patrika.

Their union, fueled by a mutual passion for music, has long been evident through their collaborative work as professional musicians, as per several Indian media reports. Anupam expressed his joy and anticipation, stating, "Yes, Prashmita and I are set to marry. While the celebratory details are yet to be finalised, we intend to honour traditional customs and share our vows amidst the presence of our loved ones. I am feeling happy and hopeful."

Speculation of the romantic involvement between the couple began when Prashmita was seen celebrating Anupam's birthday last year with a few of his close friends.

Almost a year from then, the two have decided to embark on a new journey together. Anupam and Prashmita are not keen on opting for an extravagant wedding, instead they intend for an intimate ceremony with the presence of their family members and close friends.