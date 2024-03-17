American rapper Lil Jon converts to Islam

Popular American DJ and record producer Jonathan H Smith, popularly known by his stage name Lil Jon, has reportedly embraced Islam indicating that he would be going by the name 'Brother Jon' from now on, calling it "the name my spirit chose."

Despite receiving mixed reactions, most of his followers offered words of encouragement.

He reportedly embraced Islam on Friday, March 15, at the King Fahad Mosque in Los Angeles. A video clip showing Jon declaring the 'shahadah', a declaration of faith with the guidance of Islamic scholars, has been widely shared across various social media platforms.

Lil Jon has accepted Islam and makes his declaration of faith at the King Fahad Mosque: pic.twitter.com/fQ3qo9YinU — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 16, 2024

Renowned for his contribution to the rise and widespread appeal of the southern movement and lifestyle known as Crunk, Lil Jon gained prominence in the 1990s with a series of regional hits alongside the East Side Boyz.

However, it wasn't until 2001, with tracks like "Bia Bia" and "Put Yo Hood Up", that he achieved national recognition. With a net worth estimated at $30 million, the dynamic performer, born Jonathan H Smith in 1971, is best known for his vibrant style and signature catchphrases such as "Yeah!" and "Okay."

He further solidified his fame in the early 2000s with chart-topping hits like "Get Low" and "Turn Down for What".

By embracing Islam, Jon joins a notable group of celebrities who have also converted to the faith, including prominent figures such as Clarence Seedorf, Andrew Tate, Kevin Lee, Gervonta Davis, Thomas Partey, and American writer and activist Shaun King.