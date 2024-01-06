It's 'boat' vs 'truck' in Dinajpur

Seems like it will not going to be a smooth sailing for "boat" in Dinajpur.

In five of the six constituencies, Awami League candidates are up for strong competition from six of their party colleagues, who are running the electoral race as independents.

Only in Dinajpur-2, are there no AL independents, where State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury is running with the "boat" symbol and is expected to have an easy victory.

In contrast, two AL independents are contesting the polls in Dinajpur-3.

According to the Election Commission, five out of six AL independents are contesting with the "truck" symbol, while the remaining independent, who's running in Dinajpur-3, is running with the "eagle".

Party insiders and voters said a tight contest will ensue between the "boat" and "truck" holders in Dinajpur-1, 3, 4, and 6, as the independents are garnering strong support from voters through electioneering.

Meanwhile, the role of district AL is mysterious in this regard.

According to party insiders, most Dinajpur district AL leaders mysteriously disappeared when electioneering started on December 18. No top leaders were seen campaigning for any candidates in the six constituencies.

However, a faction of grassroots leaders and activists from upazilas, municipalities and unions were found to be working for candidates.

In Dinajpur-1, a close competition is likely to occur between AL candidate Manoranjanshil Gopal and independent Zakaria Zaka, president of Birganj upazila AL.

In Dinajpur-3, incumbent lawmaker and AL candidate M Iqbalur Rahim will face a tough battle from Bishwajit Ghosh Kumar Kanchan, former general secretary of Dinajpur Sadar upazila AL, and "eagle" holder Rashed Parvez, president of Dinajpur district Jubo League.

While both used to be loyal to Iqbalur, they are now contesting against him following a political dispute, claimed party sources.

Voters said Dinajpur municipality remained largely underdeveloped during the three terms of Iqbalur.

Contacted, Kanchan claimed he is contesting the polls to work for the constituency's development.

In Dinajpur-4, independent Tariqul Islam is contesting against "boat" candidate AH Mahmood Ali, a three-term lawmaker from the seat.

Locals claimed there will be a tough contest between the two, as Mahmood Ali is distant from the grassroots, while Tariqul, a former upazila chairman, is well-connected with grassroots AL members.

Meanwhile, a strong challenge awaits incumbent lawmaker and AL candidate Shibli Sadeeq from his party colleague and former lawmaker Azizul Haque Chowdhury in Dinajpur-6, the largest constitutional area in the district.

Development of road connectivity and infrastructure in the respective constituencies over the last 15 years, along with the candidates' connection with the grassroots will be a factor in winning in the Dinajpur seats, claimed voters and party insiders.