China, India, Russia felicitate Sheikh Hasina

Modi congratulates her over phone

China, India and Russia yesterday congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the Awami League's win at the 12th national polls, the party's fourth in a row.

They expressed their commitment to further strengthening the relationships with Bangladesh for each other's national development.

The Western countries -- that include the US, the UK, Canada and the EU -- that called for free, fair, peaceful and participatory polls are yet to greet the prime minister or issue any statement on the much-discussed polls held on January 7 amid a boycott by the major opposition BNP and like-minded parties.

The EU may issue a statement today, while the US will issue a statement after the official announcement of the poll results, according to people informed with the proceedings.

The US in May last year announced a visa policy for Bangladeshis who are found undermining the democratic election process. The ban will also apply to their immediate family members.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday spoke to Hasina and congratulated her on her victory in the elections.

"I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections. We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh," he said in X (formerly Twitter).

In a congratulatory letter sent yesterday, Modi expressed confidence that Hasina as the PM will prepare to lead her country for a fourth consecutive term, and the historic and close ties between Bangladesh and India will continue to deepen in all areas of their irreversible partnership, reports UNB.

As a close friend and trusted development partner of Bangladesh, India will continue to support Bangladesh's aspirations and growth, Modi said.

He also conveyed his best wishes to the people of Bangladesh for their continued progress, peace and prosperity.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen called on Hasina at the Gono Bhaban. He conveyed warm congratulations and best wishes to the PM on behalf of Chinese leaders. He gifted a decorated replica of a boat, the AL's electoral symbol, to Hasina.

The envoy reaffirmed that the Chinese leaders are committed to working with Hasina to carry forward the long-established friendship, enhance mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation, thereby uplifting the China-Bangladesh strategic partnership and cooperation to a new height.

Both China and Bangladesh are at a critical stage of development and revitalisation, and China would always be the most trustworthy partner and the most reliable friend of Bangladesh on the way to modernisation, Wen said.

China will firmly support Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and in opposing external interference.

The world's second-largest economy will support Bangladesh in maintaining unity and stability and in playing a more active role in international and regional affairs.

China is prepared to expand trade and investment with Bangladesh, promote high-quality China-Bangladesh Belt and Road cooperation and make its own contribution to realising "Smart Bangladesh", Wen added.

Pranay Verma, the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, also greeted Hasina at the Gono Bhaban on behalf of India and PM Modi.

Verma and his wife presented bouquets to Hasina. The envoy expressed optimism that under the new term of Hasina's government, the India-Bangladesh bilateral partnership will be strengthened further.

Alexander Mantytsky, the Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh, also congratulated Hasina at the Gono Bhaban.

Outlining promising areas of bilateral partnership, he expressed hope for further cooperation between Russia and Bangladesh.

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, sent a letter of congratulations to Hasina through the Bangladesh ambassador to Bhutan, Shib Nath Roy.

Under Hasina's dynamic and strong leadership, Bangladesh has enjoyed peace, stability and unprecedented economic development, he said in the letter.

The envoys from Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Brazil and Morocco and the dean of the diplomatic corps in Dhaka also met the PM.